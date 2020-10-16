The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has contributed water and drinks to the protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The NURTW leader made the donation on Friday.

However, MC Oluomo’s refreshments donation was rejected by the #EndSARS protesters.

In a viral video, the protesters were seen throwing back the drinks and water to those sharing it at the protest ground.

The protesters even went went as far as chasing the bus conveying the drinks out of the protest premises.

Recall that the NURTW chairman was accused of sponsoring the attack against the protesters on Thursday in Alausa.