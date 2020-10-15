The Area Commander, Area J Police Command, Ajah, Assistant Commissioner of Police Olugbemi Gbolahan, has sustained a severe injury on his leg.

This followed his running over by the car of one of the protesters in the #EndSARS protest in the state.

The incident occurred in Ajah area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

The protester was driving recklessly when he ran over Gbolahan.

The Area Commander was personally on ground to monitor and provide security for the protesters, while the protester wilfully drove his car, hit him and ran over him.

Gbolahan is receiving treatment at a hospital in Ajah area of Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “Yet, we urge protesters to be calm and orderly in Lagos State, as we will not be distracted from doing the right things at all times.”