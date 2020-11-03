The Northern States Governors Forum has alleged that some anti-democracy forces hijacked the #EndSARS protest with the intention of overthrowing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Forum said this in a statement by its Chairman and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, after a meeting with traditional leaders and other stakeholders in Kaduna on Monday.

The statement said: “The meeting rejects and condemns the subversive actions of the #EndSARS protest. The superlative agitations and other change-regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protest to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorse the indivisibility, indissolubility and oneness of the nation.

“It commends the roles of his eminence, royal highnesses and other royal fathers in ensuring the #EndSARS protests did not escalate significantly in the North by adopting sentimental issues such as ethnicity and religion. The Forum resolved to continuously engage with their royal highnesses in addressing this challenge.

“Forum appreciate Mr. President and his cabinet for the quick intervention in meeting the demands of the #EndSARS protesters and resolved to give him the maximum support as he rolls out measures to address the lingering challenges of youth unemployment, banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

“Meeting noted and appreciated the far-reaching efforts of Northern States Governors’ Forum in taking proactive measures to address the #EndSARS protests in the country and the North in particular. Equally, Forum notes with satisfaction the actions taken by the governors to revive the economic fortunes of the region particularly during the post-COVID-19 period.”

Those who attended the meeting apart from traditional rulers were the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Ministers; and members of the National Assembly.