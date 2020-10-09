The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has condemned the attack on policemen and destruction of operational vehicles and other assets by #ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State.

The I-G condemned the act in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, on Friday in Abuja.

Adamu said the incident, which occurred on Thursday, resulted in the unfortunate death of one policeman, Corporal Etaga Stanley, attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli.

He said the attack and brutal murder of the policeman by the protesters also left Sergeant Patrick Okuone, with injury from gunshot by the protesters.

According to him, the protesters also carted away one service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition with the deceased at the time of the incident.

The I-G described the incident as cruel and unwarranted, and warned that the force would no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel or any member of the law enforcement community.

He said although protest by citizens remain legitimate means for airing concerns and views, it “must be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the confines of the law”.

The I-G condoled the family and friends of the late policeman who paid the supreme price in the service of the country.

Adamu commended the personnel of the Delta State Police Command for exercising restraint in the face of the immoral and unjustified provocation

He directed the Commissioner of Police in the state “to carry out investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book”.