The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday confirmed that some hoodlums allegedly gang raped three girls during the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the state.

The police also confirmed that three trucks belonging to a popular business conglomerate in the country were burnt down at various spots during the protest.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the spokesman for the Police Command, confirmed the burning of the trucks and the rape of the girls to newsmen on Tuesday.

He warned that hoodlums were gradually hijacking the protests, which he said could portend danger for the country.

”Every Nigerian or group has the legitimate right to protest but the moment you start destroying properties, then it has become another thing.

“We appeal to the youth to refrain from wanton destruction of lives and properties under the guise of protests”.

Investigations by the News Agency of Nigeria revealed that two of the lorries were burnt opposite Similoluwa area of Ado Ekiti while the other one was burnt opposite Unifoam building around Mojere market, along Dallimore junction.

It was learnt that one of the lorries allegedly overran a barricade mounted by protesters along Dallimore/Christ School area on Monday night, injuring some protesters.

Though some of the protesters also claimed two of their members were killed in the process, this could not be confirmed by the police.

On the rape issue, it was learnt that the girls, who participated in the ongoing #EndSARS protests, were allegedly gangraped by some co-protesters.

The incident, according to a source, happened at the popular Adekunle Fajuyi Memorial Park area of Ado Ekiti metropolis around 8.30p.m., on Sunday.

Also reacting to the rape issue, the Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, frowned at the rape of victims by some hoodlums, said to be #EndSARS protesters.

“Rape and robbery cannot be the values of EndSARS’ protesters.

“It is becoming obvious that government cannot continue to allow the good people of Ekiti State to suffer in this manner”, Fapohunda said.

The commissioner, however, advised that the assaulted girls be immediately taken to the Ekiti State Sexual Assault Referral Centre, located in the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital for medical check-up.

“It may now be necessary to alert all those participating in the protests, especially girls and women, to note that there exist hoodlums in their midst whose agenda is to rape and rob”, he said.