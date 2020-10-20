The Ondo State Government has ordered all schools in the state to close for a while following the ongoing #EndSARS protests in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Femi Agagu, stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

“Mr Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed that all schools that resumed on Monday, October 19, 2020 are to close for the meantime from tomorrow, October 21, 2020,” he said.

According to Agagu, this is because of the engulfing nationwide protest and the need to ensure safety of students and staff.

“Parents and the public are to take note of this directive and all schools are to comply.

“Any inconvenience this directive may cause parents and guidance is regretted, while the state government will ensure resumption of our schools as soon as possible,” Agagu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that major roads leading to the state capital were blocked by the #EndSARS protesters, who were seen burning tyres there.

Akeredolu had last week while appealing to some protesters in Akure urged them to embrace the window of opportunity to be created by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry to be established .

He advised the members of the public to submit their memoranda on their grievances against the SARS unit of the Police Force to the panel.

The governor, however, promised to set up the judicial panel before the end of the week.