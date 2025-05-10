EndSARS protest: My office was set on fire while I was inside — Desmond Elliot

Popular Nollywood actor and politician, Desmond Elliot, has revealed that he was inside his office when it was set on fire during the #EndSARS protests in 2020.

The representative of Surulere Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly made this known in an interview he granted Nollywood on Radio.

Elliot said: “When there was curfew during the EndSARS period, a lot of bad boys came into Surulere and because of the curfew, I could not go home.

“I was stuck in Lekki, so I could not go home and had to go back to my office in Surulere.

“I was inside my office and never knew there was going to be anything.

“So I was watching the TV in my office because I had the intention to spend the night at the office.

“Next thing, I heard my landlady’s daughter screaming, saying I don’t stay there.

“When I knew there was a problem was when a bottle with fuel and fire was thrown into my office and it caught fire.

“I had to call the Chief of Staff for help.

“I have never been so scared in my life.

“It was horrible.”

Elliot was elected into the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

He had during the #EndSARS protest called those involved children.

This was during one of the plenaries of the assembly during the protest.

This led to a backlash on social media, where he was denigrated.

