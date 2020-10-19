The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Monday cautioned protesting youths in the country against allowing the protest to be hijacked by violent youths.

Dare in a Whatsapp voice note to the News Agency of Nigeria said that the Federal Government had shown enough commitment to acceding to the requests of the protesters.

“First, it is part of the democratic right to protest and I identify with their demands and I think so long as their protest is in a simple and peaceful manner, I am in full support.

“Secondly, there must be recognition that we have a president that has responded to the demands of these protesters; we have seen it in quick steps, the response of the government.

“Government has activated commissions at all levels to respond to the demands of the protesters among other issues and it is my appeal that it is important this effort is a joint one.

“So long as their demands are clearly articulated, government will work with them because these demands take time,’’ he said.

Dare said the youths must eschew violence while government ensure that its own side of the bargain was met.

“The youths must also make sure that they prevent violent youths from infiltrating into their ranks, they must not forget that security is important to millions of people.

“No Nigerian should be made to be afraid to go out to work simply because he thinks someone out there is protesting and not doing it peacefully and will attack him.

“I want to commend Nigerian youths, they have been able to show character and discipline and I hope that these demands and agitations will be done in peaceful manner.

“The process of resolving these demands has been outlined and I hope that they will partner this government to meet their demands,’’ he said.