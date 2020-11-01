The opposition All Progressives Congress in Adamawa has commiserated with the state government on the #EndSARS protests which turned violent in the state.

The commiseration was contained in a statement on Saturday in Yola by Mohammed Abdullahi, the party’s state Publicity Secretary.

“We commiserate with the government and the people of Adamawa State over the unfortunate incident of the past few days.

“We strongly condemn the action of those who took the laws into their hands and went on a looting spree of government warehouses and offices of state and federal government agencies.

”We felt much more concerned because the theft and looting was extended to the property of innocent individuals who are helping in the economic growth of the state,” Abdullahi stated in the statement.

The APC also expressed its appreciation to security agencies for assisting to restore law and order in the state.

It called on the people, especially the youth, to embrace peace and remain law abiding.

“Looting, stealing, destroying property or lawlessness is not in our culture.

“We shouldn’t allow others with unpatriotic tendencies to influence us.

“Let’s unite and make Adamawa a peaceful state, irrespective of our political differences, religious affiliation or ethnic considerations,” the statement said.

Abdullahi , however, said that APC was not in support of the house-to-house search for looted property, ordered by the state government, as it would infringe on the rights of the citizens.

He pointed out that the looting could have been avoided if the state government had quickly distributed the various COVID-19 palliatives found in the warehouses.

The party disagreed with the assertion of the state government that it did not receive any palliatives from the Federal Government.

The APC spokesman said that it was on record that the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Hajia Saadiya Faruk, was in the state where she handed over 100 trucks of assorted grains donated by the Federal Government.

Abdullahi recalled that while receiving the palliatives from the minister, the state government openly appreciated the Federal Government’s gesture and in addition requested the completion of the Chochi Irrigation Project.