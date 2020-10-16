The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the ongoing protest against police brutality and operations of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad across the country.

Primate Ayodele spoke on Thursday as the protest spread further and stronger across the country.

He described the protests as a warning signal for a primary and fundamental disintegration of Nigeria.

He noted that the protest was just the beginning of the process and that the government won’t wake up until the country has cracked.

While throwing his weight behind the #EndSARS protesters, Primate Ayodele urged them to be law abiding, peaceful and united against any form of division.

He said: “I stand with #EndSARS protesters.

“It’s a warning signal.

“Nigerians are being loosened from their bondage.

“And this is the beginning.

“It’s a primary, fundamental disintegration of our country.

“The government won’t wake until it has cracked.

“However, the protesters must be law abiding and peaceful as they make their demands known.”

It is worthy of being noted that Primate Ayodele had earlier prophesied the current trouble faced by the SARS in his annual book of prophecy, titled: “Warning To The Nations,” 2020/2021 edition, which was released in August 2020.

On page 306 of the book, he stated that he foresees that SARS will be re-organised.

He predicted: “There will be re-organisation of SARS.

“Their excesses will be curtailed.

“Let us pray so that they will not be attacked.

“I foresee that SARS operatives will experience lots of changes.”