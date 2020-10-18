The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all his Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police and others to douse the tension of the protests against police brutality in the country.

Ayodele, on Sunday, stated that the protest was not ordinary as God was involved in it because the protesters stayed united and prayed to God on the protest ground.

He warned President Buhari not to use the military to forcefully end the protest because it will only escalate it.

He mentioned that the only solution to stop it was to sack the Service Chiefs.

Ayodele said: “Address the nation because there is more to this protest.

“It is God’s will.

“God is about listen to the angry people in Nigeria.

“God wants to put something to Nigerians.

“It is high time for the “resident to act before it’s too late.

“Nobody is against Buhari’s government other than God.

“God is behind this protesters.

“It should be addressed as soon as possible.

“Buhari should not use force to stop this protest or else it will become deadlier.

“He should address the nation and do what is right before it’s too late.

“This is a warning to all politicians who are not fit to be in the seat of power.

“Our democracy is shaking.

“Nigeria unity is shaking too.”