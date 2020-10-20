The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has frowned at the curfew imposed on some states in Nigeria following the #EndSARS protest currently going on across the nation.

Primate Ayodele said this on Tuesday during an interview with newsmen.

In the telephone interview, he explained that President Muhammadu Buhari and the governors have failed the country and refused to use simple techniques to calm the peaceful protesters across the country.

He frowned at the curfew imposed in some state, stating that it doesn’t address the issue on ground, rather it will further dampen the economic health of the country.

According to Ayodele, three things will happen as a result of this, which has to do with the 2023 election and beyond.

He said: “Buhari has just disappointed lots of people.

“All governors have failed because they don’t know how to settle a simple matter, but if it is corruption or rigging, they have all the techniques.

“What has happened will cause recession, so many things will still happen.

“Nigeria can do something through a very simple protest without any crisis.

“Three things will happen after this: 2023 may be the last election in Nigeria.

“Secondly, the unity of Nigeria is under threat.

“The youth will participate so well in putting Nigeria on the right path.

“There are so many techniques government can apply to settle this.

“Introducing hoodlums will not solve this, imposing curfew will not solve the issue.

“That is not the answer when you have not addressed the issue.

“It will only look like one isn’t in charge of his government.

“We don’t want killings again.

“Nigeria is in problem

“I have said earlier that Buhari’s second term will not favour Nigeria.

“Things are not going well.

“It means we are not following the right process.

“We have put the wrong people in government.”

Ayodele also made it known that the obstinacy of the government to prophetic warnings is one of the reasons the country is currently facing the troubles, explaining that he had warned against the protests against the government and given solutions to all of it.

He prophesied: “We will soon experience a new Nigeria and the location of Aso Rock will be changed.”

He added that rigging and manipulation will come to an end.

Ayodele said: “All these are results of obstinacy on the part of the government.

“They don’t listen to prophecies.

“A prophet isn’t a prophet if he makes prophecy without solution, but they don’t listen.

“Whereas the pastors they listen to don’t tell them the right thing.

“Where are they now?

“We are seeing a new Nigeria.

“It’s either there is restructuring that will change the name of this nation and, of course, mark my word, the location of Aso Rock will still be changed.

“This protest has brought out many things.

“We have not seen anything yet.

“A worse economic damage is still coming.

“God is involved in this protest.

“It’s going to change our democratic system.

“It will change our electoral system.

“People are still going to do more.

“They will show more grievances.

“The fasting and prayer that we should have done is what governors are now calling for.

“We have fasted enough.

“God loves Nigeria, but our leaders are taking God for granted because this government doesn’t understand.

“Iur president is very stubborn.

“He doesn’t want to listen to the appeals of the people.

“He has people who are not fit around him.

“He has wicked people around him.

“It doesn’t take the President and his entourage anything to work on all these things.

“Only God will help us.

“Everyone should get ready for a new Nigeria.

“It has started since 2015.

“We will see more.

“Individuals and God will take Nigeria to the right place.

“A lot is wrong with our country.

“It is God that is in charge of all these.

“Those that are corrupt to, their time is up.

“Rigging and manipulation will come to an end in Nigeria.

“This is just the beginning.

“Let us wait and see.

“Many things will still happen.”