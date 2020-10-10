The Lagos State Police Command has set in motion professional mechanisms to maintain calmness, orderliness and ensure peaceful protests across the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi said the Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, while monitoring the protests across the state on Saturday, ordered all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Department in the command to be on their toes to ensure peaceful protests and provide adequate security for every peaceful protester in Lagos State.

Adejobi quoted Odumosu as saying: “The Command is mindful of the fact that every Nigerian is entitled to his fundamental human rights which will not be violated or trampled upon by a responsible institution like the Nigeria Police Force.”

Odumosu, however, appealed to the protesters to continue to be peaceful, maintain orderliness and avoid such actions that can trigger crises in anyway within the state.

He said such protests must not be hijacked by unscrupulous elements to harass, steal or rob innocent Lagosians.

Similarly, the Police Chief admonished them to have trust in the leadership of the police and its readiness to reform and overhaul the Special Anti Robbery Squad and other tactical units of the force to operate in conformity with the global policing standards and be more effective.