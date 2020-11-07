The Police Command in Kano has commended youths across the state for maintaining peace during the recent #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Kano Command, CP Abu Sani gave the commendation at a one-day youth, peace and security summit organized by the Nigerian Youth Parliament in collaboration with Kano Youth Coalition for Advocacy and Development on Saturday in Kano.

Represented by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi , the commissioner said the youth deserve the commendation for cooperating with the police during the protests.

He said, “When the protests started, we mobilized our resources to meet with all stakeholders on the issue and we immediately achieved the aim.

“We met with traditional, religious, community leaders and youth groups, where we discussed intensively, which contributed to ending the issue in Kano. After speaking with the stakeholders, the youth immediately withdrew from the affected areas. This is a very good behaviour expected from any youth”.

He called on them to maintain the peace by not engaging in any kind of protest or activities capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Youth Development, Ado Lakwaya, commended the organizers of the summit for the initiative, saying that the summit came at the right time.

Lakwaya, who was represented by Sabo Waziri, Director, Youth Development and Guidance in the state, said that the summit could contribute immensely towards ensuring the peace and unity of the country, especially as youths were being used by some unpatriotic elements to cause a breakdown of law and order.

“We are hoping at the end of the summit, it will serve as a means of correcting the negative perception about the behaviours of the youth, who are our future leaders”, he said, while calling on them to embrace peace and unity as a solution to the development of the country .

In his speech, Deputy Minority Whip, NYP, Alu Waliyi said the aim of the summit was to remind the youth of peaceful co-existence in the country.

He said even though as youth, they have the right to seek what is right, they should always pursue their agitations in a peaceful manner.

Waliyi said a communique from the summit will be submitted to President Muhammad Buhari so that their needs could be addressed.