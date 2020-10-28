The Police Command in Kano State, says it has arrested 31 suspects for looting of public and private property in the #EndSARS protest in Kano metropolis.

The command also arrested 28 other suspected criminals during the protest.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure at a news conference in Kano on Wednesday.

Haruna said that the suspects were arrested between October19 and 20, by the team of Operation Puff Adder led by DCP Sule Balarabe.

He noted that on October 19, at about 7:15 p.m. a group of protesters mobilised at Sabon Gari area of Kano metropolis, disguised as “#EndSars Protesters,” conducted procession on Sarkin Yaki, France and Airport roads.

“In the process, some of them trespassed into a political party office, removed flags and pelted stones into the premises.

“On October 20, at about 6:50 a.m. the group defied counsels of critical community and security stakeholders, remobilised and embarked on another demonstration.

“The situation hijacked by hoodlums and clashes erupted resulting to the destruction and looting as well as attack on innocent people and vandalisation of properties,” he said.

He added that the police team deployed to restore normalcy arrested the suspects in the area.

The spokesman said that 31 out of the 59 suspects were arrested for looting, vandalism and malicious damage of property, while 28 suspects were arrested for other crimes.

He noted that seven vehicles, one tricycle and two motorcycles were burnt, while eight other vehicles were vandalised in the disturbances.

Thirty eight shops including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic were also looted and vandalised in the area.

Haruna said the command recovered some of the looted property including 25 gas cylinders, two fire extinguishers, four washing machines, 11 refrigerators, six power generators, two grinding machines and five motorcycles among others

While commending the state government, community and religious leaders, Civil Society Organisations, media and the people for their support, Abdullahi reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the state.