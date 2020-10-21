The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State has denied being behind the arson on the All Progressives Congress secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

The APC secretariat was torched early on Wednesday with the party alleging that the opposition PDP loyalists were behind it and shortly after its denial, some hoodlums in the evening set the PDP secretariat on fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that both incidents sent Akure residents confused and panicky as Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had imposed a 24-hour curfew to prevent loss of lives and property due to the rising #EndSARS protests.

Kennedy Peretei, the PDP state Publicity Secretary, had issued a statement in Akure denying the alleged arson allegation by its rival APC.

According to him, it is very uncharitable for the leadership of the APC to accuse the PDP of the activities of thugs who set the APC Secretariat on fire in Akure.

“Our nation is going through a very traumatic period, requiring sobriety and prayers of all well meaning Nigerians.

“In the last 24 hours, several police stations, public buildings, banks and private buildings have been razed down by hoodlums who have taken advantage of the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

“Even the Palace of the Oba of Lagos was attacked.

“How on earth can anyone attribute such dastardly acts to the PDP, a party that presided over the affairs of Nigeria for 16 unbroken years; years we all remember now with nolstagia.

“Years of peace, prosperity and abundance.

“We now live in fear, anxiety, uncertainty and total hopelessness.

“Nobody should draw the PDP into how the APC has steadily led us to where we are now as a nation,” he said.

The PDP said that President Muhammadu Buhari should as a matter of urgency arrest the drift, violence and gloom that have enveloped the nation instead of the ruling party members looking for who to blame.