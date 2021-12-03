EndSARS: Panel member backs Sanwo-Olu on White Paper, peace walk

A rights activist and member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the Consolidated Report on General Police Brutality Cases and Report of Lekki Incident Investigation, Segun Awosanya, has thrown his support behind the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the White Paper on the panel’s report and his proposed Peace Walk.

The panel member, who spoke on Thursday, said he will be a part of the Peace Walk if available on the proposed date.

Awosanya backed Sanwo-Olu on the steps he is taking to herald the healing of Lagos and bring closure to the last year’s EndSARS protests and the Lekki toll gate incident.

The activist, who is at present in the United Kingdom, said he will join Governor Sanwo-Olu for the Peace Walk if he is Nigeria at the time of the walk because he is more concerned about a peaceful society.

“Because I am an advocate for peace, justice, equity and fairness, I will walk with anybody who wants peace,” Awosanya, popularly known as Segalink, told Seun Okinbaloye during a live interview on Channels Television when he asked whether he would join the Peace Walk proposed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to kick start the healing process.

Awosanya, while speaking on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television on Thursday, said the Sanwo-Olu-led administration was doing everything possible to ensure peace in Lagos and the government should be encouraged for a peaceful society.

He said the decision of Lagos State Government based on its White Paper to accept 11 recommendations, reject one, accept six with modifications and forward 14 to the Federal Government for consideration out of the 32 recommendations made by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry is a good development that should be encouraged.

Awosanya said: “Injustice is what we should insist must be corrected and going by the White Paper released by the Lagos State Government, some of the issues raised in the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry have been addressed.”

He said the decision of the Lagos State Government to forward to the Federal Government the recommendation of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that October 20 should be made a national day is commendable.

Awosanya, who started the #EndSARS online, also advised that those who are dissatisfied with the Lagos State Government’s White Paper should approach the court to express their grievances against the government’s decision.

Also speaking during the programme, a Constitutional lawyer, Wahab Shittu, said the White Paper released by Lagos State Government is commendable because it shows that the State Government only rejected only one out of the 32 recommendations made by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

He said the claim by the White Paper in respect to the deceased at the tollgate as against the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry is in order because evidence can only be based on facts.