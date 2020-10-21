The Police Command in Rivers has confirmed an attack on its Area Command in Oyigbo Local Government Area in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt.

“Yes, I can confirm that the station in Oyigbo had been attacked but I am yet to know the extent of damage done as we are on our way there,” Omoni said.

NAN also learnt that another Police Station in Afam, Oyigbo LGA, was attacked by some alleged hoodlums.

A correspondent of NAN observed serious tension on some of the major roads in the state, such as in Ikwerre, Ada-George, Iwofe, Oil Mill/East-West and Oyigbo.

At the Mile 1 Divisional Police Station in Port Harcourt, officers at the station, for fear that they might be attacked, did not allow youths to walk past their gate.

They shot in the air to disperse the protesting youths, but as some of them remained undaunted, one of them was allegedly shot in the thigh.

The youths quickly mobilised and took the wounded one away in a wheelbarrow to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Some of the youths who spoke on anonymity said that they were not surprised at the action of the policemen.

They said that they were just marching peacefully but the policemen did not allow them to cross their gate which is along the road, may be for fear of being attacked.

They added that they were participating in the nationwide protest against SARS uncivilised activities.

”We don’t want anything SARS or its likes again. We have suffered greatly in their hands.”

Some commuters who ran for their lives could not tell our correspondent the reason for the running as the protesting youths were peaceful.

At Ikoku Junction on Ikwerre Road, youths were sighted burning tyres and chanting, “EndSARS, EndBadGovernance, and EndOppression.”

NAN also observed that businesses which opened normally in the morning in the area immediately closed down following shootings by policemen.

A shopkeeper who closed his shop as at 1.30 p.m. said that he was forced to do so as the police had got themselves involved and ”nobody knows how this will end.”