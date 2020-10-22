The Osun Government says the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state by Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, to rid the streets and communities of violence, prevent loss of lives and property, is still in force.

Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government, made this known on Thursday in Osogbo.

Oyebamiji said that by implication, the state government had not approved the movement of people at any time of the day within the period of the curfew.

Oyetola had on Tuesday announced a 24-hour curfew effective from 11:59p.m same day.

Oyetola said the curfew followed the unfortunate dangerous dimension the EndSARS protest had assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West states.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in spite of the curfew, people in major towns and villages across the state were still going about their normal activities, disregarding the curfew, which necessitated the state government’s clarification.

Although, banks, government offices, markets and stores remained closed in compliance with the curfew, commercial motorcyclists as well as intra city mini-buses were seen operating freely without any police or security officials stopping them.

Some #EndSARS protesters were seen on the streets going ahead with their protests in major towns in the state.

In Osogbo, the state capital, it was gathered that the youth protesters blocked the popular Olaiya Junction in Osogbo, and the adjoining roads with tyres, bricks and other items at their disposal to prevent vehicular movement.

Oyebamiji said in a statement: “Kindly be informed that the curfew is not a punitive measure.

“Rather, it is to keep our streets safe, our children safe and to ensure that our business owners do not suffer any more losses.

“Citizens are enjoined to cooperate with the government by staying safe, so that we do not suffer more physical, financial and psychological damages.

“The state government assures the citizens that the curfew will be lifted as soon as our collective safety is guaranteed.”