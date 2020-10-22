Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has called on stakeholders, including clergymen, traditional rulers and youth leaders, to join hands with the government to quell the tension generated by the #EndSARS protest.

In a broadcast on Thursday in Awka, Obiano said this is not the time for destructive statements but a period to unite and keep the state safer.

He said that the anger of the youths on #EndSARS was justifiable but appealed that reasons should be applied in their agitations to resolve contending issues peacefully.

He announced that all schools and markets across the state should be closed while large gatherings in any form are banned.

He also imposed a 24-hour curfew from 8pm, adding that N200 million has been approved as compensation for families of those affected by SARS brutality in the state.

The governor said that the action was necessary due to unpleasant incidents recorded so far in the state and the rising tension in the country.

He added that security agencies have been informed about the curfew and advised citizens to obey the law to prevent security personnel from using any form of force.