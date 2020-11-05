It looks like the ongoing feud between two actresses, Uche Elendu and Doris Ogala, may not end anytime soon.

It all started after hoodlums vandalised several shops after hijacking the #EndSARS protest.

Elendu shared pictures of her looted store on her Instagram page, while she counted her losses.

Her post, however, did not go down well with Ogala, who claimed that Elendu lied about the scope of her shop that was destroyed.

Meanwhile, veteran actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, visited Elendu’s shop and rained curses on anyone who claimed that the latter was chasing clout.

However, the drama seem to have taken a new turn with Ogala describing Anunobi as fake.

She said: “I am not worried about anything.

“They rained curses on themselves, not me.

“I am an ordained child of God.

“They are actually scared of me.

“While growing up, I watched Eucharia in movies and wanted to be an actress.

“However, she was not one of my role models.

“I did not like her personality because she looked fake.

“I have a lot of ‘dirty’ facts about her that I don’ t want to disclose.

“Sometimes, I wonder why people listen to her preach.

“They were just trying to do damage control.

“It was only after I called out Uche that she posted the real picture of her shop.

“Some people may say I am insulting my elders, but that is what happens to elders that don’ t respect themselves.”

Ogala also noted that Anunobi should have reached out to her.

She said: “The last time I saw her was about five years ago when we appeared in a movie together.

“As a senior actress, she should have reached out to me to find out why I am angry with her (Elendu) but she did not do that.

“After all, Uche used to be my friend.

“It is bad for anyone to take advantage of kindhearted Nigerians.”