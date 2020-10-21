The Nigeria Medical Association, Imo chapter, has suspended its activities to mark the 2020 Physicians’ Week scheduled for between October 19 and October 25.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the state NMA, Chairman, Dr Chidiebere Okwara and the Secretary, Dr Kingsley Nwafor in Owerri on Wednesday.

The statement said that the association was toning down on the activities lined up for the week, as a way of expressing displeasure over alleged killings of Nigerians in some parts of the country as well as the non-payment of salaries to its members.

It added that public sensitisation and enlightenment programmes would still be carried on through news and social media platforms.

The association commended youths in Imo for their civil approach to the peaceful protests while urging them to remain law abiding and continue to observe all safety measures as stipulated by the appropriate authorities.

It also called on the state government to continue to ensure the safety of lives and property of Imo residents and to expedite action in response to the legitimate demands of the protesters.

“In view of the sad realities in our state, the NMA will tone down on the activities lined up for the 2020 Physicians’ Week, as part of our expression of displeasure to needless killings in Nigeria as well as the non-payment of salaries to our members.

“We appreciate the good youths of Imo for the way they have conducted themselves through the peaceful protests and call on the government to continue to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizens especially at this critical time,” it said.

The association however, condemned the alleged killing of unarmed protesters while calling on government at all levels to cushion the effects of curfews on the citizens by paying arrears of salaries and pensions.

“We however, appreciate our members and the general public for their understanding, and encourage them to remain law-abiding “, the statement read.