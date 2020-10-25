Nigerians in the United Kingdom have urged youths to be peaceful, united and coordinated as they demand an end to police brutality and reform of the Nigeria Police Force.

The call was made on Sunday in a statement by Nigerian Community Leaders, UK comprising of different Nigerian ethnic socio-cultural groups, associations and UK Mayors of Nigerian descent.

The group is made up of Central Association of Nigerians in the UK, Nigerians in Diaspora UK, Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Northern Ireland as well as serving and former UK Mayors of Nigerian origin.

It urged the youths not to allow themselves to be divided along ethnic or religious lines by people who do not wish them well and those with hidden agenda.

“We share and support the objectives of peaceful #EndSARS youths demanding immediate end to police brutality and good governance and a better society in Nigeria.

“Nigerian community leaders in UK condemn anarchy, arson, looting, and wanton destruction of private properties, public utilities, institutions and facilities.”

The group called for the setting up of a judicial panel of inquiry into the alleged army shooting of peaceful protesters and all forceful disruptions of the peaceful protesters.

It also supported the special fund for families that suffered police or military brutality before and during the #EndSARS protests across the country.