Super Eagles forward and Manchester United attacker, Odion Ighalo, has described the Nigerian Government as a shame to the world.

Ighalo, in a video shortly after Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA League Champions fixture in Paris, spoke against the backdrop of the deployment of soldiers to disperse protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos State on Tuesday.

No fewer than seven person were killed, with over 28 injured.

Ighalo said: “I am sad and heartbroken.

“I don’t know where to start from.

“Today, October 20, 2020, you people will be remembered in history as the first government that sent the military to the city to start killing their own citizens.”

Saying he was not usually open to making political statements, Ighalo added: “I can’t keep quiet anymore on what is going on back home in Nigeria.

“I will say Nigerian government, you guys are a shame to the world for killing your own citizens, sending the military to the streets to kill unarmed protesters.

“It is uncalled for.

“I am ashamed of this government.

“We are tired of you guys and we can’t take this anymore.”

Ighalo called on the United Nations, United States of America and United Kingdom to intervene.