The Nigerian Army has issued a warning to those it described as “subversive elements and trouble makers”.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, issued the warning in a statement on Wednesday amid the spreading #EndSARS protest, which has turned violent in some States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lives have also been lost and many injured during the protest demanding the scrapping of a Unit of the Nigeria Police, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

According to Musa, the Army remains committed to the maintenance of peace, security and democracy in the country, affirming its loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria. As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country.

“The NA hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost. The NA is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity.”