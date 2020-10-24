The Nasrul-lahi-l-Fatih Society says it has set up a N10 million relief fund for victims of #EndSARS protest as it enjoins Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue for a prosperous Nigeria.

The President of the society, Niyi Yusuf, in a statement on Saturday expressed shock at the reported use of gunshots to disperse peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos State.

Yusuf condemned all acts of violence, arson and banditry by hoodlums and called for an immediate end of all forms of violence for sustainable peace and security.

He said: “We are sad over the loss of lives and livelihood from incidents of arson, riots and looting by hoodlums in several states.

“To support affected members, we announce the immediate establishment of a N10 million victims restitution relief fund to provide succour to those injured.

“This relief fund also goes to those whose businesses and properties may have been vandalised.

“Additionally, the society plans to setup a Fellowship Programme for traditional and social media journalists.

“This is aimed at recognising, promoting and rewarding reportage that accentuate instances of humane, conscientious and gallant acts of the Nigerian police force that promote good community relationship.”

Yusuf said the society welcomed the directives for an immediate resolution of the crisis and justice to all affected persons from the mayhem in line with the laws and Constitution of Nigeria.

He said: “The society commends the governors for their speedy inauguration of judicial panel of inquiry into alleged cases of police brutality at the state level.

“The society also commends all our youths who have conducted themselves peacefully.

“In the same light, NASFAT calls on the security agencies to always exercise restraint as they restore law and order across the country.

“I appeal to all protesters and demonstrators to call off all related street protests and embrace the opportunity for dialogue and peace.

“NASFAT requests the government to accelerate genuine dialogue and consultation with civil society organisations, religious leaders, community elders and youth associations.

“This dialogue and consultation should be geared toward implementing the announced police reforms, reforming other institutions, job creation and poverty reduction for a more just, united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.”

Yusuf prayed that the country would never witness such tragedy again and called on Nigerians to adopt dialogue, embrace peace and obey all lawful directives of the authorities.