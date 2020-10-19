A Member of the Legislative Assembly for Edmonton-South West and Canada’s Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, Nigerian-born Kaycee Madu, has thrown his weight behind the #EndSARS protest in Nigeria.

The Nigerian, who was recently appointed as Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General of Alberta in Canada, revealed this in a series of tweets on Saturday.

Madu said operatives of the Nigeria Police killed his cousin, Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie, in April 2013.

He tweeted: “I support the people of Nigeria as they protest to end police brutality and extrajudicial killings.”

The Minister, who attached a petition he sent to the Assembly for the probe of the murder and a photograph of his cousin soaked in blood in his car, said: “My own cousin Chrisantus Nwabueze Korie was murdered by Nigerian police in April 2013.”

“Despite my best efforts, the police would not investigate his murder and did everything to obstruct. I also helped to petition a committee of Nigeria’s National Assembly to probe the killing and report back to the House within a timely manner.

“Fundamental human rights like peace, security and freedom from police brutality are universal. The Nigerian government has an obligation to protect its citizens and deliver substantive police reform.

“Changing the name of SARS and reconstituting it without significant reform won’t be sufficient to satisfy the cry of the Nigerian people for justice.

“Edmund Burke wrote that, ‘the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ I encourage all Nigerians to stand up and be heard.”