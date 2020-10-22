The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has promised justice for victims of the shooting at Lekki area of Lagos State.

Men of the Nigerian Army had on Tuesday fired at those taking part in the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate.

No fewer than 12 persons were reported to have died in the shooting.

Reacting to the development late on Wednesday, Osinbajo said his heart goes out to all the victims.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the Vice President promised justice for the victims.

He tweeted: “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

“I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

“We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all.”