EndSARS: Lagos State Government speaks on reactions to report

The Lagos State Government has spoken on the diverse reactions to the report submitted to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on the #EndSARS protest in Lagos in October 2020.

The report was submitted on Monday by the Chairman of the JPI, Justice Doris Okuwobi, and members after one year of sitting.

Sanwo-Olu immediately set up a four-man White Paper Committee on the report.

Diverse reactions have, however, greeted the report, which was leaked to the public.

But reacting to this, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said: “The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters. There have been arguments in the public space over the report. There is need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this Panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the Panel.

“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action. At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.”