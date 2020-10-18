The #EndSARS protesters at Lekki, Lagos State has arrested and handed over a protester, Yusuf Lawal, of Ojuelegba area of Lagos for stealing a phone.

Lawal, a 25-year-old, was apprehended in Saturday.

The protesters, who were angry about the incident, descended on him.

They then handed him over to the police at Maroko Police Station.

However, the stolen phone has not been recovered as the suspect passed it to his fleeing gang members.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development on Sunday, said the police are working on the useful information gathered from Lawal to track down his gang members who are at large.

The Command’s Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, has reiterated that this incident is a clear indication that the protests, across the state, have been hijacked by some hoodlums who hide under the #EndSARS protests to steal, loot and cause damage to people’s property.

Odumosu therefore advised protesters to be watchful of those who have infiltrated into their processions or gatherings to cause pains to innocent Lagosians.