Two petitioners have been awarded N10 million each as compensation by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality, especially those involving officers of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

The two petitioners, Kudirat Abayomi and Hannah Olugbodi, were awarded the compensation on Friday.

The panel also recommended the prosecution of the erring police officers in the case involving Abayomi.

Apart from the N10 million compensation to the family of Abayomi, who was killed by a police stray bullet in April 2017, scholarships were also awarded for the children of the deceased.

The panel also recommended that a letter of apology be written to the family of the deceased by the police.

Olugbodi, a 35-year-old hairdresser, had in November 2020 narrated how she ended up on a crutch after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some men of the disbanded police Special Anti-Robbery Squad who were attempting to arrest a young man with tattoos in June 2018 at the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

She said the SARS operatives were at one Ogun City Hotel to demand money to fuel their vehicle when they saw the young man with tattoos among a group of persons watching a football match at the hotel.