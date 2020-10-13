The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Segun Mcmedal, has called for an immediate end to police brutality in the country.

The NIPR made the call in a statement on Monday.

Mcmedal noted that the incessant incidence of police brutality was worrisome and has dented the image of the Force and the country.

Whilst noting that the recorded case of police harassment and brutality of innocent youths is rampant in the Southern part of the country, especially Lagos, he called for restraint on the part of the police in the process of discharging their constitutional duties.

He also appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths, to be law abiding, maintaining peace and order, no matter the provocation.

Mcmedal commended President Mohammed Buhari for moving swiftly to dissolve the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad in compliance with the yearnings and agitation of Nigerians, home and abroad, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for demonstrating tact and wisdom in addressing the end SARS agitators in the State.

He, however, called on government, at all levels, not to stop at dissolving SARS, but to take further steps in restructuring the entire system, reorient and retrain its personnel to restore people’s confidence in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him: “The restructuring we are advocating is not superficial, but one that goes deeper into changing the negative perception of the Nigerian Police Force. We also call for upward review of their salaries and welfare packages including increased funding of the Force. This should be treated as a matter of national emergency. We seize this opportunity to call on well-meaning Nigerians including corporate organisations to throw their weights behind this call.”

Mcmedal also called for the boosting of the Police Public Relations units with qualified professionals to counsel the system’s leadership and project the image of the Force and manage its communication during crisis.