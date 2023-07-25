EndSARS Lagos Mass Burial: Amnesty International demands identities of victims

828 828

Amnesty International Nigeria has demanded a transparent coroner’s inquest on the 103 slain #EndSARS protesters for whom the Lagos State Government is planning a mass burial.

The demand was made in a statement issued by the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, on Monday.

The statement, which demanded that the burial plans should be put on hold, came after a leaked memo addressed to the Lagos State Ministry of Health indicated that the State Government approved N61.285 million for the mass burial.

The memo, dated July 19, 2023, captured steps for the processing of funds after approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Responding, Amnesty International Nigeria said: “The Nigerian authorities must urgently halt their plans to carry out a secret mass burial of #EndSARS victims and instead carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the killings and ensure that those suspected to be responsible are brought to justice in fair trials.

“It is appalling that the Lagos state government has not even mentioned that it has held the bodies of 103 #EndSARS victims in its custody since October 2020.

“All those detained because of their role in the #EndSARS protests must be immediately released.

“The Nigerian authorities must also ensure that victims and their families are provided with access to justice and effective remedies, including adequate compensation.

“In October 2020, an on-the-ground investigation by Amnesty International confirmed that Nigerian security forces opened fire on thousands of peaceful protesters, who were peacefully calling for good governance and an end to police brutality, killing at least 12 protesters at Lekki toll gate and in Alausa.

“Amnesty International was able to establish that pro-government supporters instigated violence at many of the demonstrations, providing cover for the police to use lethal force against peaceful protesters.

“On 16 November 2020, a Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate the Lekki toll gate killings submitted its report, which indicted the military and the police for killing unarmed protesters, who were sitting on the floor and waving Nigerian flags and singing.”

Also Read:

However, a statement by the state government said those for mass burial were not those claimed to have been killed by the military at the Lekki Tollgate.

surfaced on social media Sunday morning, sparking outrage.

The Lagos State Government however maintained that the victims to be buried were not from the controversial Lekki Tollgate shooting.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said the victims were those across the state during the protest.