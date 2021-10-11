EndSARS: Lagos CP warns against planned protest

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Monday warned against any planned protest in the state.

A statement signed by the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, revealed that the command had received information of a planned protest to mark one year of the #EndSARS protest.

Ajisebutu warned that the police would not hesitate to use all legal means to stop the protest from taking place following the experience of the last #EndSARS protest.

“Credible intelligence at the disposal of the command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on a protest today in commemoration of the one year anniversary of #EndSARS.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year’s protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

“The command wishes to use this medium to warn the youth, groups or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith.

“The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest,” he said.

Ajisebutu also urged parents and guardians to advise their children against participating in the planned protest.

He said individuals or groups sponsoring such a protest were also warned to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full wrath of the law.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, assures all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

“Adequate and additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond ,” he added.