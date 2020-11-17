The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee probing the activities surrounding the #EndSARS protest has started its hearing to find lasting solutions and halt further breakdown of law and order.

The Committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Ahmed Wase (APC-Plateau), met with heads of security agencies in the country on Monday in Abuja.

Earlier, Wase recalled that the House had on October 20 passed a motion and resolved to address the breach of national security during the protest.

He said: “The House resolved to set up this committee to be chaired by me and we have the Majority and Minority Leaders as members.

“The chairmen and deputies of all the relevant committees on the House on security and three members each are also members.

“The essence is to ensure that we have a harmonious nation.

“This is our first meeting and we are going to take input from the various Service Chiefs.”

The Deputy Speaker, however, said that security issues are not addressed in the media and asked the press corps to leave the hall to enable members to interface with the security agents.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that agencies represented at the meeting include: Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Others are the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and Nigerian Correctional Service.

NAN reports that the meeting began at about 3:30pm and lasted for about two hours.