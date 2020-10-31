The 11-year-old caught with the uniform of a Sergeant after the burning of a police station in Edo State, Gift Osayuhi, has revealed that his desire has been to become the Inspector General of Police.

The boy spoke after his release by the Commissioner, Edo State Police Command, Johnson Kokumo, to a group that approached him over his case.

A post on Facebook by Kola Edopkayi on Saturday confirmed the development.

Osayuhi was arrested alongside others after the looting and burning of the Oba Market Police Station by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

Edokpayi said: “We have been able to secure the unconditional release of the 11 year old boy by name Gift Osayuhi whose picture went viral on social media yesterday for allegedly joining some miscreants to break into Oba Market Police station, took their police Uniform, wore it and declared himself as the new IG of Police during the ENDSARS protest.

“The boy was released to us after we undertook to rehabilitate and reform him.

“The young boy said his dream is to become the IG of Police and we also undertook to ensure the boy is giving a proper education so as to help help him achieve his dream.

“We sincerely thank Edo State Commissioner of Police and Edo State Ministry of Justice for the kind understanding and cooperation.

“We also met with his mother who told she is a widow who takes care of the children alone and the little boy usually assist her to sell water and drinks in Ring road.”