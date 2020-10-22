The Independent National Electoral Commission will be meeting on Thursday (today) to decided on whether to proceed or not with the bye-elections scheduled for October 31, 2020.

The ongoing #EndSARS protest, which in some States had been hijacked by hoodlums, necessitated the meeting, the electoral umpire said.

According to the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus OKoye, there was a need to evaluate the situation in deciding on going ahead or not with the polls.

Okoye said in a statement on Wednesday: “The public would recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled the conduct of bye-elections in 15 constituencies in 11 States for 31st October 2020. These consist of six Senatorial and nine State House of Assembly seats. The vacancies were as a result of death and resignation of previous members. The Commission has been engaged in meticulous preparations for the bye-elections for several weeks in its determination to continue to deliver free, fair, credible and safe elections for Nigerians.

“However, the Commission is not oblivious of the current mood of the nation, the security situation, natural disasters and other emergencies reported in parts of the country. Indeed, the Commission has been monitoring these situations regarding their possible impact on the smooth conduct of the bye-elections.

“Consequently, the Commission will tomorrow, Thursday 22nd October 2020 hold a meeting with the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to evaluate the situation in the States and constituencies where bye-elections have been scheduled. The outcome will be communicated to the public immediately after the meeting.

“The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians of its diligent preparations for these elections and to thank all stakeholders for their understanding and support.”