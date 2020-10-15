The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters.

The IGP said this in a statement on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, amid the growing protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Adamu noted that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement, which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

The IGP however appealed to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

He stressed that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officer and promote a people-friendly police force.