The representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has commented on the #EndSARS and police brutality protest in the country.

Kalu posted his message along with his campaign slogan: #keephopealive.

The senato, disclosed that he stands with Nigerians in this trying times.

He wrote: :#EndPoliceBrutality, the major responsibility of the Nigerian Police is to ensure that they protect the lives and property of the citizenry. I stand with Nigerians and the youths in this trying times.”