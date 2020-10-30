A youth leader in Surulere, Lagos, Adedeji Adeoti, has narrated how young people in the area secured the community from attack by hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest.

Adeoti told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday that the concerned youths had to safeguard the community because “it’s our heritage.

“During the crises, we had to mobilise the youths to come out to protect the streets and its environs from the hoodlums,

“We had to come out to safeguard our neighbourhood from miscreants because our aged parents and loved ones are all at home and needed protection.

“We had to mobilise youths in the neighbourhood to chase away the hoodlums and miscreants who hijacked the peaceful protest.”

Adeoti, who is President, Adelabu Youths Vanguard, urged the government to give the youth the chance to speak up and make demands for a better life and secure future.

He added: “We are not quarrelling with anyone.

“What we just want is for government to to listen to the youths because out of Nigeria’s population of 200 million, 75 per cent are youths and these are the people who voted them into office.

“What we want them to do is to talk to the youths, listen to what they want and take action.”

Adeoti, however, called on the youth to calm down and allow the government to consider the demands presented and to further investigate the causes of the mayhem to prevent a reoccurrence.

“I call on all the youths, both educated and uneducated, to be patient, we have given the government the five-for-five agenda, let’s listen to what they are going to tell us,” the youth leader said.

