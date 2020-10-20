Some irate youths who hijacked the #EndSARS protests have lynched a policeman, burnt a Patrol Post of the Nigerian Customs Service and attacked police facilities.

The thugs, in a series of videos obtained by PRNigeria, also set security facilities and vehicles on fire, burning them entirely.

It was gathered that apart from the policeman who was brutally lynched, other security personnel at Orile Iganmu, Lagos and Customs personnel in Benin Axis of Edo State were severely battered and sustained serious injuries, while facilities at their posts were also vandalised.

This development is coming on the heels of numerous violent attacks recorded in Ekiti, Abuja and across the country, as the #EndSARS demonstration gained more traction among youths.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that despite the violence and bloody skirmishes that have greeted the protests in some states, mostly between the #EndSARS campaigners and #Pro-SARS agitators, men of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies have exercised restraints in dealing with the discontented protesters.