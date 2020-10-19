Hoodlum have hijacked the ongoing #EndSARS protest in Benin, Edo State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The hoodlums stormed Oko Maximum Security Prison along Sapele Road in Benin City, the Edo State capital, setting free all prisoners.

This was after exchange of gunfire with security operatives at the prison.

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, confirmed the development.

Osagie said: “The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum Security Prison in Oko, Benin City.”