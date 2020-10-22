Centre for Transparency Advocacy has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, restructure and reorganise the security apparatus of the nation.

The group’s Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi, made the call in a press statement in Abuja on Thursday.

Nwadishi said that Nigerians and the entire world watched in disbelief as Nigerian youths, who had only the Nigerian flags in their hands and the National Anthem in their mouths, were callously murdered.

She said, “The President should as a matter of urgency restructure and reorganise the security apparatus of the nation.

“The military and police authorities should render unreserved apologies to Nigerians and the families that have lost their children and loved ones through their actions.

“The demands of the youths should be met while all indicted officers should be prosecuted for murder.”

She also called on the government to apprehend miscreants and henceforth prevent them from burning police stations across the states and burning and looting of private businesses.

“We condemn this in totality and pray that the perpetrators should be brought to book.

“The curfews in the states should be relaxed where necessary while it should not be seen as another avenue to punish and extort citizens by security agencies.

“Our hearts are with all the families that have lost family members.

“We pray that the struggles of the youths who have laid down their lives for the love of the country at Lekki Toll Gate Plaza and elsewhere in the country shall never go in vain.”