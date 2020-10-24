Governor Hope Uzodinma has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed in Imo State, indicating that the curfew will not run from 6pm to 6am daily.

This was contained in his broadcast to the people of Imo State on Saturday on the security situation, which was sparked by the recent mass protests across the country.

Uzodinma said the decision to relax the curfew was based on the fact that the tension which led to the imposition of the 24-hour curfew in the state has been controlled.

He said security operatives are trailing those who hijacked the peaceful protest of the youths and caused heavy destruction of both public and private properties.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest in Imo State and burnt several police stations in the process.

Two soldiers and three civilians were also allegedly killed by the hoodlums, while several others were seriously injured.

However, the governor said a report revealed that those who killed the security personnel and caused wanton destruction of properties are not indigenes of Imo State.

Uzodinma said they are hired killers whose mission was to destabilise the peace in Imo State.

He assured the public that the suspects will soon be arrested and prosecuted for their act.

The governor also announced that N2 billion has been released for the first phase of the youth empowerment programme in Imo State.

Altogether, N6 billion will be spent on the entire employment programme, for which 500,000 unemployed persons will benefit, the governor said, adding that the programme is in fulfilment of his promise to youths during their protest.