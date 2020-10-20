Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the closure of all schools and suspension of motorcycle operations in the state due to the prevailing situation surrounding the #EndSARS protests.

Abiodun said this during a press conference in Abeokuta on Tuesday night.

The governor said the schools should be closed till October 26, and that operations of motorcycles called okada be suspended for Wednesday in the first instance.

He noted that the blockade of highways and molestation of innocent citizens going about their lawful businesses by protesters would no longer be tolerated in the state.

He said the state would deploy joint patrol teams of security agencies to ensure that there would be no threat to public security.

He said the state government had called for increased security around the correctional centres and public buildings.

Abiodun said: “In spite of all the engagements and practical demonstrations of government’s commitment to address the demands of the protesters to bring an end to the agitation, the protest has since escalated into another dimension.

“And very sadly, an officer with the Nigeria Customs Service was killed earlier on Tuesday by a mob on motorcycles in one of the border towns.

“The incidents in the state are not isolated cases, indeed there are worse and gory reports of disturbing developments in other states across the country, including jail breaks and loss of lives and property.

“As a responsible administration, we will consider many options that will include imposing a curfew on the state if the need should arise.

“However, in line with our focus, deliberate and measured approach, we had to take these decisions.

“We are hereby requesting the youth groups to appoint leaders among themselves for a meeting with the governor for further dialogue.

“We will be reviewing developments on a 24-hour basis and we will not hesitate to announce stringent measures as may be considered necessary.