President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana says violence, “be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution” to the current happenings in Nigeria.

Akufo-Addo, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, made the observation on Twitter while commenting on the ongoing #ENDSARS protests in Nigeria.

“I join all well-meaning persons in calling for calm and the use of dialogue in resolving the #ENDSARS impasse in Nigeria.

“I have spoken with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform.

“To the families who have lost their loved ones, I express my sincere condolences and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,’’ Akufo-Addo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protests against police brutality had been going on for days until Tuesday when hoodlums infiltrated, turning peaceful protests into violent crisis in parts of the country.