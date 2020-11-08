The Sector Commander, RS6.1, Rivers State, Commander Salisu Umar Galadunci, has paid a condolence visit to Commissioner, Rivers State Police Command, Joseph Mukan, over the violence that attended the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums.

Commander Galadunchi paid the visit to CP Mukan on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The Sector Commander, who was accompanied by DC Operations and CRC Provost, expressed utmost concern over the sad incident that took its toll on the Police in Port Harcourt during the last #EndSARS protests that criminals took advantage and unleashed mayhem by burning three Police Stations at Oyigbo and Onne counties, a situation that also resulted to the death of three Police Officers.

He told Mukan that what happened to his Command was unfortunate, regrettable and that the FRSC Command in Rivers State condemns it in totality.

The Sector Commander therefore presented a condolence letter to the CP as a mark of comradeship between the two agencies.

Mukan in his response could not hide his joy for the visit by the Sector Commander.

He said the visit of the Sector Commander could not have come at better time, adding that it means a lot to him and entire Police Command.

He added that the visit has demonstrated the Sector Commander’s mindfulness of what affects one, affects all.

Mukan said it was a visit that will forever remain in his heart and indeed all his policemen.