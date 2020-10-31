Popular Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has spoken up on the government’s move to regulate social media in the country.

In a video on Instagram, the popular musician said it was a shame that the Federal Government, which should have owned the social media by helping young Nigerians to develop the Apps, was not moving to regulate those developed by foreigners.

Idibia said: “If the Nigerian government was responsible, they would have blocked foreign social media apps and safeguarded apps developed by Nigerians.”

2baba said encouraging Nigerian Apps would have been the “true regulation”.

According to the African Queen singer, there are many tech gurus in Nigeria who stopped pushing because they couldn’t compete with foreign apps developers.

He stated that the country would have been the best place for indigenous apps to thrive because of the huge market.

Idibia said: “Every well meaning person wants everything to be regulated.

“We want the health care system and educational sector.

“We want law and order.

“Nobody is against it.

“But how does airing your grievances becomes a problem.

“I don’t supporting people insulting people or fake news.

“But these are politicians that incite things like saying the Yoruba people have killed the Hausas.

“It is all the handwork of politicians.

“Regulate the healthcare and educational sectors so it would be beneficial to us.

“Speaking the truth cannot be hate speech.”