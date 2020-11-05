FCT Minister Muhammad Bello has inaugurated a committee to assess the level of damage and loss of lives resulting from the crisis that followed the #EndSARS protest in the territory.

Bello, while inaugurating the committee, on Thursday in Abuja, gave the committee two weeks to submit its report.

He explained that part of the committee’s mandate include assessing the extent of damage to individuals and public properties as well as assign value.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee is to be headed by the Director-General of FCT Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Abbas Idriss.

“The committee has two weeks to submit its report on the following Terms of Reference (TOR): Visit and assess the extent of damage to individuals and public properties and assign value.

“Identify those affected and ascertain their losses. Identify lives affected and assess the loss suffered.

“Recommend level and modalities of compensation; and advise the FCT Administration generally on measures to forestall future occurrences,’’ Bello said.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Olusade Adesola, decried the loss of life and property during the #EndSARS protest.

He urged members of the committee to put in their best to deliver on the mandate given them by the minister.

Responding, the chairman of the committee, Idriss assured the minister that the committee would do its best to deliver the task.