The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, has directed the immediate establishment of Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Allegations of Human Rights Violations against Police Officers including officers of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Persons.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by the Ekiti State Government.

Members of the Panel are Justice Cornelius Akintayo (retd), Chairman; Dipo Ayeni, Commissioner of Police (retd); Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel (Representing the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice); Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch; Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Chapter; Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission; Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria; and Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative; Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye, Ekiti State Students Representative; and Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms.

The Terms of Reference of the Judicial Panel are: Receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; Receive and Investigate complaints of violence against individuals and destruction of properties in every part of Ekiti State in the course of the protest; Evaluate evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; and Recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

While the duration of the assignment of the panel will be six months, the Chairman of the panel will be expected to provide monthly briefings to the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to further enhance the speedy consideration of all complaints.

In order to enable the panel respond appropriately to the urgent needs of victims of rights violations, Governor Fayemi has established a Victims Compensation Fund to enable the speedy payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.

He has further directed the Ministry of Justice to immediately ensure that its Department of Citizens Rights in addition to receiving walk-in complaints by victims of Human Rights violation is able to receive, process and resolve complaints by telephone or social media channels.